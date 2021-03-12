LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday, March 13, 2021, marks the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, a watershed moment for Louisville that helped birth a national reckoning on racial justice. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot and killed when several Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers executed a no-knock warrant at her Louisville apartment. Her death sparked an outcry across the country, her name being chanted alongside George Floyd's during protests that gripped the country last summer.

One year later, none of the officers involved in the raid on Taylor's apartment face charges directly connected to her death. One officer, former detective Brett Hankison, faces wanton endangerment charges for bullets that entered a neighboring apartment. Hankison, along with two other officers involved in the raid, has been dismissed from LMPD. For more information on the past year, take a look at Spectrum News 1's Breonna Taylor Blog.

In downtown Louisville, Jefferson Square Park, now called "Injustice Square Park" by some, has served as the beating heart of protests in Louisville. After a summer marked by calls to "Say Her Name," activity at the square has largely fizzled out. On Saturday, events are planned in honor of Taylor, including a march at 1 p.m.

