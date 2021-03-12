CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The pandemic has forced restaurants to innovate.

For some, that means disguising themselves. The kitchen for Sea Level N.C. in uptown Charlotte also has a secret identity as a “ghost kitchen.”

It’s when a restaurant uses its existing space under a pseudonym, often with a different menu, to sell food for delivery to a new audience. Sea Level N.C. opened SNAP Shellfish to reach a new group of customers.

It's helping the restaurant find unique ways to extend hours so employees get more work. Some think this is a concept that might stick around long after the pandemic.



“It’s kind of fun just to play with; of people going, ‘wow, this is phenomenal. I wonder where it came from,’" SNAP Shellfish chef Andy Caswell says.



Ghost kitchens are also being used to test pop-up concepts. SNAP Shellfish has a pop-up scheduled at Lenny Boy Brewing on Sunday, March 14 at 1 p.m.