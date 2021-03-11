WORCESTER, Mass. - Downtown Worcester is receiving $120,000 in recovery planning assistance from the state.

Consultants will help the Downtown Worcester Business Improvement District [BID] determine what businesses need to recover from the pandemic.

The District did surveys last year, but said these consultants will help understand how businesses were affected and what their needs are so Worcester can tailor their future plans to meet them.

"Outdoor dining is a great example. A lot of cities and towns launched pretty quickly into outdoor dining and really relaxing regulations around outdoor dining. How can we make that permanent? That’s allowed right now during the pandemic during Governor [Charlie] Baker’s order, but once that expires we don’t want that to go away," said Evelyn Darling, Executive Director of the Downtown Worcester BID.

New surveys will also determine how the state allocates future funding and resources.

The state is hiring consultants for 125 communities.