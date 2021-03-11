ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Barnett Park has helped thousands in Orange County get tested for COVID-19, but soon people will be able to get vaccinated there too.

Orange County leaders announced Wednesday that a satellite FEMA vaccination site will be opening inside the Barnett Park gym.

Jennifer Harvin-Hollinger lives near park and got tested for COVID-19 Wednesday.

She was excited to hear that a vaccination site would soon be there as well.

“I think it’s actually great,” Harvin-Hollinger said.

Workers were busy setting up the vaccination site inside the gym Wednesday evening.

Chairs were spread out for those who will wait and then get observed right after getting the shot.

The site will be open to anyone who meets the eligibility requirements.

Orange County leaders say they’ve been working to get these sites into underserved communities where people may not be able to drive to the Orange County Convention Center.

“I mean, it’s convenient for a lot of people, especially ones that don’t have transportation — they can actually walk here from their residences. So I think it’s really great,” Harvin-Hollinger said.

The site won’t be taking any appointments, it’s for walk-ins only.

And it will only be open for three days — Thursday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

County leaders said the Barnett Park satellite vaccination site will soon be joined by other similar sites.

Harvin-Hollinger says she’ll feel a lot safer once she gets her shot this weekend.

“So yes, I’m very excited about it, because I work in so many different areas, with so many different people, so it’s very good to have,” she said.

And another satellite FEMA vaccination site will be opening at the South Econ Park gym right after this one closes.

It will be open for four days: Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

