ORLANDO, Fla. — The good times will continue to roll a little longer at Universal Orlando.

What You Need To Know Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval has been extended to April 11



The event had been scheduled to end March 28



Universal Orlando cited "popular demand" as the reason for the longer run



There are no parades this year, but visitors can catch beads at some floats

The resort on Thursday announced that it had extended its Mardi Gras celebration. Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, which was originally scheduled to end March 28, has been extended to April 11 due to “popular demand.”

This year’s festivities feature more than 100 new food and beverage items served at themed booths located throughout Universal Studios Florida.

Visitors can catch beads at some of the floats parked throughout the park as well as buy exclusive merchandise inside the Tribute Store.