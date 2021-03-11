WASHINGTON — Florida will see $17 billion of the American Recovery Act Funding, a $1.9-trillion funding package waiting for President Joe Biden's signature on Friday.

About $10 billion will go directly to state government, while the remaining $7 billion will be split up between city, county and other local governments.

At the local level, expect to see a continuation of programs providing rent, mortgage and utility assistance, job training and support for businesses.

Local governments will get to decide how their allocated amounts are spent.

At the state level, the legislature will determine how the $10 billion in funding is used.

Governor Ron DeSantis has already provided hints about where he'd like to see the stimulus money spent.

The Governor said as much as $2 billion could go toward replenishing the state's unemployment fund.

Gov. DeSantis has also said billions could harden Florida's flood infrastructure, something that could get bi-partisan support in a state susceptible to hurricanes and big flood events.

However, Democrats are expected to fight for additional funding to boost the state’s Medicaid program, as well as prop up the Affordable Care Act of which more than 800,000 Floridians use.

Florida's legislature is dominated by Republicans, and right now they don't seem interested in stimulus money being used directly on government health care programs.

Florida's legislature could start official talks on allocating stimulus money by next week.