ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Barnett Park is the latest COVID-19 vaccination site in Orange County.

The county is partnering with the Florida Division of Emergency Management to expand COVID-19 vaccinations sites to underserved areas. For Fanny Vasquez, Barnett Park is just a couple of miles away, something she is grateful for.

Vasquez got her first dose of the Pfizer shot in Oviedo a couple of weeks ago, but said she can’t go all the way out there again due to car troubles she’s been experiencing lately.

“A lot of people don't have transportation that is close from home or something like that," she said. "It's different to drive all the way down to Oviedo or let's say the convention center, that's too far."

Barnett Park will be open March 11–13, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. After that, South Econ Park will be open from March 14–17, 2021. No appointments are needed, as these sites are for walk-ins only.

Eligibility at all Orange County vaccination sites include:

Persons 65+ (must be a Florida resident or part-time resident)

Persons 60+ will be eligible beginning March 15, 2021

Long-term care facility residents and staff (any age)

Health care professionals with direct patient contact

All educators and staff in schools/colleges/licensed daycares

Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters

Extremely medically vulnerable/high-risk (must have required state form)

For more information, visit the Orange County COVID-19 vaccine information website.