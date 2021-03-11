GREENSBORO, N.C. — March is Women’s History Month, and this year's theme is “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to be Silenced.”



One business owner, Shon Everage of AdoreMe Dolls Cosmetics, is choosing to use her voice to advocate for herself and other entrepreneurs after losing her job during the pandemic.



“It really made me think that I wanted to be my own boss,"Everage says. “I didn't want anyone to be able to let me go again. I wanted to work for the customer. Have my own personality and shine through working for my people.”



According to the National Women's Law Center, in November 2020 alone, 10,000 women ages 20 and over left the workforce, which added to the more than 2 million women who had left the workforce since February 2020.