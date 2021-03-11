MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis.— Maple Syrup season is now in full swing across the Badger State, and producers are keeping busy. While many might associate maple syrup production with places like Vermont and the northeast, Wisconsin is actually the fourth largest maple syrup-producing state.

At In the Woods Sugar Bush, the Wagner family has been boiling syrup for over a century. This year they collected enough sap to jumpstart the boiling process in early March. It is a labor of love that has spanned three generations.

Even during this busy time of year, Jesse Wagner says getting to show people the process is a favorite part of his job.

“A lot of people don’t understand where their syrup actually comes from, and we take them out to the tree and show them the sap coming out of the tree and right to the finished product. It's all pure 100% mother nature," says Wagner.

In the Woods Sugar Bush says the warm start to March made for a slightly slower start to the season this year. However, they say they expect an average to above-average production level as the season goes on. ​