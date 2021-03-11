SEMNIOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is looking to help renters who are facing difficult times related to the coronavirus pandemic.

What You Need To Know Struggling renters in Seminole County can apply for financial assistance



The program is for renters only and funds are based on income



County officials say the portal to apply will stay up until its filled

A year into the pandemic and some continue to struggle.

Sasha Kovacevich is a new mother. She and her daughter live in an apartment in Seminole County.

“Trying to scrape money together, and try to find work at the same time as I just got my child into childcare,” Kovacevich said.

Finding a job during the pandemic has been difficult and so is coming up with the money to pay rent every month.

“A stressful time financially,” Kovacevich said.

She’s been working with the rental company and also hopes some assistance from the county could make things a little less stressful.

“It will give me a cushion to get me through the month. To get me further along for the future,” Kovacevich said.

Seminole County is looking to help those who are having a hard time making ends meet during the pandemic with their rental assistance program.

Carrie Longsworth, manager at Seminole County’s Community Assistance office, says the need is still it out there despite a drop-off in applications between August and now.

“The system was hit with 11,000 started applications in the first three days,” Longsworth said.

Now, they’ve only had over 800 applications in more than a week.

But there are a couple differences this time around, which Longsworth says might be why fewer people are applying.

One reason is people behind on their mortgage can’t sign up for this assistance.

“This program is for renters only,” Longsworth said.

And unlike the CARES Act money, this funding is based on income.

“The federal government has required that this is for low income households and under,” Longsworth said.

And for Sasha, she’s hopeful this coming year will much better for her and her daughter.

“We’re going to be flying high. We’re going to be great. We’re going to get right back to where we were,” Longsworth said.

County officials tell us the portal will stay open until it fills up.

If you’re a renter and you want to apply, Seminole County is asking that you have all the necessary paper work ready to go, including a 2020 tax return, so they can confirm your income.