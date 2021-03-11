ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday that the county would explore legal options to an executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis that cancels fines from local governments on people and businesses over COVID-19 restrictions.

At the same time, Demings suggested that the county had little recourse, at least in the short term.

“As we review our legal options, more than likely we will have to refund” fines to 28 Orange County businesses since December, he said.

Demings spoke at an Orange County coronavirus news briefing a day after DeSantis signed an executive order that remitted any COVID-related fines imposed on people or businesses between March 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021 by “any political subdivision of Florida.”

“I believe Gov. DeSantis loves to create confusion,” Demings said about the governor’s order. “There is nothing unprecedented about local governments trying to provide for and protect its residents during a pandemic. We have been decisive and have taken action when the governor was slow to act.”

Through his own order, Demings in December began to allow strike teams to make unannounced visits to businesses including bars and nightclubs to check on compliance of coronavirus safety guidelines. Under the policy, businesses would be warned and reminded of the rules, and they could be fined later if still found out of compliance.

Orange County counts itself among a handful of Florida counties and municipalities, including Tampa and St. Petersburg, that have been fining businesses for falling short on coronavirus safety measures.

The county has issued 156 warnings in addition to $300 citations to 28 businesses, Demings said.

“At the very least,” he said, “we’re going to continue to have our compliance teams go out and inspect businesses.”

Before signing his executive order, DeSantis got approval from the state Executive Clemency board, which includes himself and three Cabinet members.

The order declares that “a categorical, statewide remission of fines related to COVID-19 restrictions is warranted in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses ...”

Demings said jurisdictions such as Orange County could continue to issue fines, but he noted that the order declares that the document itself “shall serve as a defense to the collection” of such future fines, allowing recipients of citations to apply for clemency.

“So, it created some challenges for us, needless to say,” Demings said.

The mayor nonetheless hailed the county’s strike-team efforts and a 99% overall compliance rate from Orange County businesses.

“And that has translated to a very low positivity rate of transmission of the disease in our county,” he said.

“As far as fining businesses going forward,” Demings added, “we have the county attorney’s office reviewing our options.”

Also Thursday, the mayor emphasized a Florida pilot initiative in which Orange County officials would work to get people in underserved neighborhoods vaccinated in their homes. The county will identify communities “where we know there are disparities,” he said.