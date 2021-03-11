ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed an executive order that cancels fines over the past year from local governments on people and businesses over COVID-19 restrictions.

What You Need To Know DeSantis cancels city, county fines over the past year related to COVID-19 regulations



Executive order issued Wednesday said local restrictions were "unprecedented"



Unclear what it means for Orange County, Tampa, St. Pete, which have issued fines

The executive order said the governor would remit any such fines imposed between March 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021 by “any political subdivision of Florida.”

It’s unclear what DeSantis’s order means for counties and cities such as Orange County, Tampa, and St. Petersburg, which have been citing businesses for violating coronavirus safety protocols.

In his order, DeSantis wrote that the state Board of Executive Clemency approved his proposal on the remission of fines and that “a categorical, statewide remission of fines related to COVID-19 restrictions is warranted in light of the unprecedented local government restrictions imposed on individuals and businesses of the course of the year.”

The order doesn’t apply to fines imposed on assisted living facilities, hospitals, or other health care providers, the order says.

Read It: Florida Executive Order 21-65