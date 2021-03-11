A third-degree murder charge has been reinstated against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is set to go on trial for the death of George Floyd.

Last week, a the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that the charge should not have been tossed out and ordered a judge to reconsider adding the charge.

Floyd was a Black man who died after Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he could not breathe. Floyd's killing sparked global protests about social justice and police reform in the Summer of 2020.

A three-judge panel said Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill erred last fall when he rejected a prosecution motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel said Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. The unarmed Australian woman had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

“This court’s precedential opinion in Noor became binding authority on the date it was filed. The district court therefore erred by concluding that it was not bound by the principles of law set forth in Noor and by denying the state’s motion to reinstate the charge of third-degree murder on that basis,” the appeals court wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.