ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Venezuelan immigrants can now apply for Temporary Protected Status to remain in the country without fear of deportation.

What You Need To Know The Biden Administration has designated Venezuela for Temporary Protected Status (TPS)



It is estimated that more than 300,000 Venezuelans living in the U.S. qualify for TPS



More: How to apply for Temporary Protected Status

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services opened the application process on March 9.

More than 300,000 Venezuelans are estimated to qualify for TPS and Leonardo Sanchez is one of them.

Sanchez fled Venezuela with his family in 2001 during the Chavez regime. Seven years after he arrived, he worried they would be forced to go back.

“We were all given a final deportation order after the lawyer we hired made a fraudulent asylum application,” Sanchez said.

He’s since fought for years to remain in the country.

In 2012, his children were able to enroll into the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) to remain in the U.S.

“It was an amazing moment to see them both graduate from UCF,” Sanchez said.

Now, Sanchez and his wife may also get a chance to stay in the country legally after the Biden Administration designated TPS for Venezuela. Under the guidelines, those who qualify will get to live in the U.S. without the fear of deportation.

The requirements are they must be able to prove they were in the U.S. since March 8, 2021.

Immigration lawyer Camila Pachon Silva said even with their deportation order, Sanchez and his wife still qualify for TPS.

“The TPS is going to keep them from being deported in the United States or having the government execute that deportation order,” Silva said. “It will not erase the deportation order that will remain in their record.”

“I got on my knees and thanked God. There’s finally light at the end of the tunnel,” Sanchez said.

Silva said any Venezuelan immigrant not in the U.S since last Monday, and those with a felony or two misdemeanors won’t qualify.

Sanchez said he plans to apply immediately with the help of a qualified immigration lawyer.

Silva warned to use a qualified immigration attorney because an erred or fraudulent application will greatly impact their chances.

The last day to apply is September 5, 2021.