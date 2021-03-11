ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troops with the 101st Airborne division are giving out 3,000 doses per day site at the Valencia West campus FEMA vaccination site.

St. Cloud native Spc. Dakota Emrick is a graduate of Harmony High School. He says that when he signed up to join the U.S. Army, working a vaccination site during a pandemic was something that never crossed his mind for a call of duty.

Before people can receive a vaccine you can hear Dakota greet people from a mile away.

“Hi ma’am, how are you today?” he says.

If you head to the FEMA Vaccination site in Metro West you likely said hello to Emrick.

Not only does he greet people, but he'll also engage people in casual conversation, asking them about their day, as well as making sure they have all their proper paper work.

He’s working the front of the line, taking part in a mission he’s taking seriously.

“I would say at first it was a little overwhelming, working with FEMA and the state, and the department of Florida,” Emrick said. “We had no idea what to expect. We have hit the ground running, and we are vaccinating a lot of people a day.”

Tonight at 10 on @MyNews13, meet one of the @USArmy @101stAASLTDIV who is assigned at the @fema vaccination site at @valenciacollege. Best part is, this hero is also a @CityofStCloudFL native and @HarmonyHighFL alum! Thank you all for your service! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/lGmiHNvFXC — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) March 11, 2021

Which is a flag-waving experience for some.

“I’m with DAR (Daughters of American Revolution), and I truly am patriotic to the extreme,” Sylvia Link said after receiving a vaccine on the FEMA Site. “So I am really appreciative they are able to help out this way."

When Emrick is not greeting those wishing to receive a vaccine, the St. Cloud native is back on the base in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, as a heavy wheel operator — more commonly known as a truck driver. This assignment doesn’t require any heavy lifting.

“Normally I would be the one delivering vaccines, definitely a different experience,” Emrick said from behind a mask. “I never thought I would be in the U.S. Army. This is definitely outside our range of mission, but I am enjoying it every day.”

So are the people he takes the time to start the vaccination process with

“They are so nice people,” Carlos Perez said, walking out of the vaccination tent. “Everybody was so friendly.”

Which is a mission accomplished for Emrick and everyone else from the 101st Airborne Division.

Emrick also said, being from St. Cloud, he has been able to see his family and friends, because an assignment in Orlando was one he never thought we would have the opportunity to have.