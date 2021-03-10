BUFFALO, N.Y. — At first glance, Chateau Buffalo looks like a winery — a place to sell products to customers. And it is, but it’s so much more than that.

During the pandemic, when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, owners in Western New York decided to band together and help one another. Chateau is one of those businesses.

Kirsten Lemke, event manager for the winery, says that they are making a concerted effort to support local.

“One of the things that we do is that we buy predominately produce, so 98 percent of our produce comes from New York state,” says Lemke.

That’s just the beginning. When the owners at Chateau hear that a business is having a particularly difficult time, they invite the owners to set up a shop within the winery.

“It’s just difficult to see businesses, especially when you’ve been there yourself, going either under or feeling the hardships of the pandemic, so it’s important for us to help them get out of that,” adds Lemke.

Chateau’s philosophy of helping one another has been spreading from business to business. Other owners are joining in. Jennifer Barton, a single mom, started an arts store, The Charcoal Annex, in November.

“I was working full-time and my hours got cut down to part-time. I didn’t really know what I was going to do with the holidays coming around and being a single mom, so we decided let’s just make some stuff at home in my home art studio,” says Barton.

Following in Chateau’s footsteps, she decided that any time she needed help creating a product, she would hire straight from other local businesses instead of just going online. What she was surprised to discover was that many owners were doing the same.

“So many different relationships not just with candle makers, but people who want graphic design stuff. It’s just been unbelievable,” explains Barton.

Because Western New York is working to get through this pandemic by coming together.