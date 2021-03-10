ARLINGTON, Texas – On the same day the statewide mask mandate was lifted in Texas and businesses were permitted to begin operating at 100% capacity, the Texas Rangers became the first MLB team to announce it will start the season at full capacity.

Citing Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, the Rangers tweeted that every seat will be available when the season begins on April 5.

“The Governor’s Office has given us clearance to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. We are requiring fans to wear a face covering or mask among other safety protocols,” the team announced.

Masks will be required inside the stadium except when eating and drinking, and the team is asking those fans who feel sick to stay home. In addition, all parking will be cashless, there will be no fan shuttles available, and tailgating won’t be permitted.

Globe Life Field, which has been the home of the Rangers since 2020, has a capacity of 40,300.

Reaction to the announcement on social media was mixed, with some fans applauding the decision and others deriding it as dangerous. One fan wrote, “’Welcome home. We’ve missed you, let’s go ahead and kill you” - The Rangers.”