The Syracuse men's basketball team will hit the hardwood at noon Wednesday to battle the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the ACC Tournament.

Many Orange fans will be watching the game as NCAA tournament hopes continue to hang in the balance for SU. And that also means some fans will also head to local bars and restaurants to enjoy the game.

Of course, it hasn't been easy for local bars and restaurants during the pandemic, so some ‘Cuse success could be an extra shot in the arm as for revenue.

We visited Vicino's Brick and Brew in North Syracuse where they re-opened last month. Owner Mark McAndrews said the day games are great for fans who want to take a half day or an extended lunch.

While safety guidelines are in place, post-season hoops are a great way to give us all some excitement. He said as fans come in for wood fired pizza, burgers, and drinks, there's no doubt the TV's will be on the Orange.

"We have 10 TV's throughout this building to watch the game on. Many people come in and sit for the game, and have pizza and wings and so forth, and just the excitement of SU playing is what it's all about in Syracuse," said McAndrews.

McAndrews said he is operating at 50% capacity. The Brick and Brew bar does have plastic glass dividers and tables are spread 6 feet apart.

If the Orange are successful today, that would mean another 12:00 p.m. game on Thursday against Virginia, possibly bringing another good day for business.