CENTRAL FLORIDA — The direct payments in the American Rescue Plan are expected to make a significant impact on many Central Floridians needing assistance.

What You Need To Know The recently passed American Rescue Plan will, among other things, provide direct payments to millions of Americans



Melissa Rodriguez says was out of work for nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit



She was recently hired for a new job, but says the $1,400 stimulus payment will go a long way toward keeping her family afloat

Melissa Rodriguez said she has been out of work for almost a year.

“My business was shut down," she said. "I used to clean houses, so with the pandemic who wants anyone going into their houses."

She relied on unemployment to pay the rent and take care of her children, as credit card bills mounted.

“It's frustrating making sure there is food on table, make sure the electricity is on, making sure we have a roof over our head, because we have experienced homeless before,” Rodriguez said.

She just landed a job, but she says the relief package and its direct payments to Americans is still much needed.

“It's critical, its a good start, do I think its the end answer to all, no,” she said.

Rodriguez said she will be getting the $1,400 stimulus check.

“It will pay some bills, but also help us get a vehicle,” she said.

Even during difficult times, she had been loaning her neighbor her car to help their kids get to school.

“In lending the car, the wear and tear, the car broke down, so the stimulus will us get another car,” Rodriguez said.

She said the additional funding for things like rental assistance and money for her children will also help.