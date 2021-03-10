U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced Wednesday that he will be meeting with his counterpart from the Chinese government in just over a week’s time.

Blinken wrote in a tweet that he will meet with People’s Republic of China Director Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi on Thursday, March 18. The meeting, which will take place in Alaska, will see the officials “engage on a range of issues, including those where we have deep disagreements.”

I will meet on March 18 with People’s Republic of China Director Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Alaska to engage on a range of issues, including those where we have deep disagreements. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 10, 2021

Blinken will be joined by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, per a statement from the State Department.

The meeting marks the highest-level, in-person exchange between members of President Joe Biden’s administration and those in the Chinese government. Biden spoke with China's President Xi Jinping over the phone several weeks after being inaugurated on Jan. 20, where Biden pressed the leader about trade and human rights concerns.

While Biden’s administration has largely sought to ease strained relations with a number of world powers, the president has continued to take a tough stance on China.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.