The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted 66-34 in favor of approving Michael Regan as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted 66-34 in favor of approving Michael Regan's nomination to serve as EPA administrator



Regan, who has served as top environmental regulator in North Carolina since 2017, will be the first African American man to run the EPA



During his confirmation hearings, Regan pledged the EPA “will stand up for environmental justice and equity″ and collaborate with business and community groups

The 44-year-old gained unanimous support from Democrats, with Sen. Tom Carper (DE) calling Regan a “man of deep faith” who believes that we “have a moral obligation to be stewards of this planet on which we live together.”

At least one GOP lawmaker — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (WV) — said she “enjoyed getting to know” Regan, adding that he is a “dedicated public servant and an honest man.” But Moore Capito said she could not vote for Regan because President Joe Biden’s plan would “devastate” her home state.

“This vote is not based on what Mr. Regan might do if he had his say,” she said on the Senate floor ahead of Wednesday’s vote. “This vote is about confirming someone to execute President Biden's agenda, which Mr. Regan said he would faithfully do.”

Regan, who has served as top environmental regulator in North Carolina since 2017, will be the first African American man to run the EPA. He made a name for himself in his home state by pursuing cleanups of industrial toxins and helping low-income and minority communities significantly affected by pollution.

In his testimony before the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Feb. 3, Regan pledged his EPA “will stand up for environmental justice and equity″ and will collaborate with business and community groups, state and local governments and others “who know their own communities better than the federal government ever could.″

Under questioning from Republican senators, Regan vowed to “follow the law, not exceed my statutory authority” to complete major new regulations on power plants, automobile tailpipes, mercury emissions and waterways — all of which will likely face strong GOP opposition.

Regan will take over the EPA after four years in which former President Donald Trump sought to weaken or eliminate dozens of key public health and environmental protections for clean air, water and climate-changing carbon pollution.

Known as a consensus builder, Regan said that throughout his career, “I’ve learned that if you want to address complex challenges, you must first be able to see them from all sides and you must be willing to put yourself in other people’s shoes.”

Regan’s confirmation vote was the third held by the Senate on Wednesday alone. Senators voted 66-34 in favor of confirming Marcia Fudge as HUD secretary, and 70-30 in favor of Merrick Garland’s nomination to serve as attorney general.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.