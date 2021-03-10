RALEIGH, N.C. — Artists are among the thousands of small business owners who are suffering through the pandemic. Despite recent challenges, Gretchen Quinn just opened Gretchen Quinn Pottery, her first pottery gallery and studio in Raleigh.

Making pottery is a labor of love, and Quinn will tell you it requires consistency.

"I try to make at least two dozen mugs a week. That’s kind of my baseline," Quinn says.

These days she can create to her heart's desire after she moved into a brand new studio.

"It just gives me a little bit more control over the firings like when they’re going to happen. So project-wise, I can get stuff done on a little but more of a plan," Quinn says.

She says she had been planning to get a space like this for years, and the pandemic wasn’t going to stop her.

"If I don’t do it now, I’m probably never going to do it," she says.

While Quinn loves creating art, one of her favorite parts of the process is seeing customers buy pieces right from her shop. She says each of her pieces almost ends up living their own lives. While she’s not sure where they go when they leave her studio, she’s positive that they end up making someone happy, and they end up meaning something different to each person.

Quinn says she also has plans to create bridal registry pieces in the future.

Her new studio and gallery, is at 2003 Fairview Road in Raleigh, and you can also click here to visit her online shop.