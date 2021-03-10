The Miami Heat announced Tuesday night that player Meyers Leonard will be "away from the team indefinitely" after the veteran NBA player used an anti-Semitic slur on a live stream while playing a video game.

Leonard apologized for using the term, which drew swift condemnation after video of the live stream started circulating online. During a game of "Call of Duty," Leonard could be heard saying "F****** cowards. Don’t f****** snipe me, you f****** k*** b****."

"The Miami Heat vehemently condemns the use of any form of hate speech," the team said in a statement. "The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise. To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat and NBA communities."

The Heat committed to working with the NBA's investigation. The Heat learned of the matter Tuesday, and Leonard’s future with the team is now in serious doubt.

Miami Heat team owner Micky Arison is Jewish and was born in Israel. Arison's son Nick, the team's CEO, is also Jewish.

Leonard apologized for using the term, insisting he did not know what it meant when he used it Monday. In his apology, posted on social media, he said "my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong."

Leonard also said he was apologizing to Arison and his family, the team’s players, coaches and front office, his family and the Jewish community, among others. "I acknowledge and own my mistake and there’s no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else," Leonard wrote.

The video began circulating widely on social media Tuesday afternoon and the fallout was almost immediate, first with online criticism and then sharp rebukes by the league, the Heat, and even other organizations.

"Unacceptable. Totally unacceptable," Washington Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. Brooks added that he believes the NBA "will do the right thing and address it."

That seems quite possible. The NBA said it was "in the process of gathering more information, with a spokesman adding that "the NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech."

Gaming companies ASTRO Gaming, Origin PC, and Scuf Gaming announced in social media posts that they have severed ties with Leonard.

The Anti-Defamation league wrote on Twitter that they were "shocked and disappointed" by Leonard's language and reached out to both the NBA and the Heat on the matter.

This is the second time in recent months that Leonard has been at the center of a controversy.

Most players and coaches chose to kneel last summer for the playing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems when the NBA season resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida. Leonard stood instead, his hand over his heart, and did so with the support of Heat teammates.

"I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people," Leonard told The Associated Press at that time.

He added in that AP interview last summer, "I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone. I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way."

Leonard is in his 9th NBA season. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and only appeared in three games for Miami this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.