ORLANDO, Fla. — A Dunnellon woman linked to the far-right Oath Keepers militia group and charged as a participant in the January 6 Capitol insurrection has requested pre-trial release from an Orlando jail.

Connie Meggs, 59, “remains languishing” in jail because she is unable to remove her wedding ring and isn’t permitted to fly to Washington, D.C., court proceedings while wearing it, attorney David Anthony Wilson wrote in a Tuesday court filing in which he requested her pre-trial release.

Meggs and husband Kelly Meggs were indicted last month on charges that they helped plan and coordinate the attack on the U.S. Capitol, in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump sought to overturn the election of Joe Biden.

The two were in separate Orlando jails last week when authorities took Connie Meggs — initially taken into custody in the Middle District of Florida — to Jacksonville International Airport for “further transport,” Wilson wrote in his court filing.

Wilson wrote that his client was “denied boarding of the aircraft because she was wearing her wedding ring, which apparently cannot be removed past the knuckle on her ring finger.”

“She was then taken back to the jail in Orlando, Florida where the officials there refused to cut the ring from her finger. To this day she remains languishing in that facility.”

It's unclear why she's not permitted to fly while wearing her wedding ring.

Authorities transported Meggs's husband to Grady County, Oklahoma, then to the Washington, D.C., area, where he awaits his first trial appearance, Wilson wrote in his filing.

In his appeal for pre-trial release, Wilson wrote: “Because Mrs. Meggs cannot be transported while wearing the wedding ring which she cannot herself remove, nor will the jail, it appears there is no definitive time frame within which she can appear before this Court should she remain in custody.”

"She is in limbo, deprived of her liberty and unable to even appear before the Court to start preparing a defense to the charges against her, which she is anxious to do," he wrote.

Wilson also wrote that, “while she is alleged to have ‘prepared herself for battle’ by donning certain protective attire, there is no allegation she possessed any type of weapon.”

He noted a previous court denial of a request for pre-trial release.

Authorities say Kelly Meggs leads the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers. In December, he wrote in a Facebook message, according to court documents: “Trump said It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! It’s gonna be wild!!!!!!! He wants us to make it WILD that’s what he’s saying. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!!”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.