TAMPA, Fla. — A 31-year-old Polk County woman is facing charges in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Corinne Lee Montoni, 31, of Lakeland, was charged with tampering or destruction of records and documents, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to federal court records. She appeared Tuesday afternoon in Tampa federal court, where she was released on a $25,000 bond.

A criminal complaint against Montoni remained sealed Tuesday evening, and prosecutors didn't immediately release details about the case.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as members of Congress met to certify the results.

At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died as a result of the violence.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes, with at least 20 of them from Florida.

“We have been in ongoing talks with the Justice Department regarding the government’s allegations,” said Montoni’s defense attorney Paul Showalter. “We stand with Ms. Montoni to help her through this difficult time. Please respect her privacy, the judicial process, and her Constitutional presumption of innocence.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.