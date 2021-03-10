KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee police lieutenant has finished school, thanks to a memorial scholarship.

Lt. Omar Berrio with the Kissimmee Police Department was awarded a full scholarship to study criminal justice at Florida Technical College.

This particular scholarship was created to honor Sergeant Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter, who lost their lives in a 2017 shooting while out patrolling.

The scholarship is personal for Berrio, who knew the two officers well. “What it meant was having the opportunity to honor them and that was the most important thing to me,” Berrio said. “Having known them at the levels that I did personally and professionally... It gave me the opportunity to honor their legacy.”

Attending school at FTC helped Berrio get promoted to lieutenant. One of the requirements for the lieutenant position is to have an associate degree or 60 college credits, which Berrio was able to complete.