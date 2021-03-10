GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro baker has won $5,000 and some national attention.

Venee Pawlowski, owner of Black Magnolia Southern Patisserie, entered her famous bourbon bonoffee pecan cinnamon rolls to the General Mills Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest. She was chosen out of 20 winners across the country and the only one in North Carolina to win.

The young baker has been baking out of her home but now that she’s $5,000 wealthier, her dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar store are finally coming true.

“I’ve always wanted to have my own bakery and just like a tiny little cafe or bakery for people to come in and pick up a slice of cake or slice of pie and just sit and talk and chat, have that moment to yourself. I’m very excited, my dreams are literally coming true right now, and it's kind of slightly overwhelming, but I don’t think it’s anything I can’t handle," Pawlowski says.

If you’d like to try Pawlowski’s special cinnamon rolls you can contact her through her Facebook page or find her baked goods at The Green Bean coffee shop in downtown Greensboro.