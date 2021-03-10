RALEIGH, N.C. — If you haven't gotten any Girl Scout cookies yet, you're in luck. The season was actually extended until March 21 this year, and for the first time some troops are participating in a pilot program with Grubhub.

Kylee Braye is a member of Girl Scout Troop 4587 in Raleigh and says cookie season is something she looks forward to.

"I think to see the excitement on their face when they see that they have Girl Scout cookies is a big thing because it’s just good to make people’s day and make them happy," she says.

Of course, selling cookies look differently this year, but with some help from the Grubhub app, these Girl Scouts have the technology to get the job done.

"It brings more sales and people can stay at home safe, and they still get cookies," Braye says.

Each box sold means more money toward projects or trips they have planned, a concept that translates into any business venture.

"It teaches me financial business, how when I grow up I can start a business like this," says Taylor Burton, a member of Troop 4587.

Troop 4587 is saving up to travel to Savannah, Georgia, where the founder of Girl Scouts was born.

"I think it’s an excellent program to try and teach the girls how to be little entrepreneurs, business people, to understand what they need to do in order to set goals and to meet them," says Gina Caldanaro, the leader of Troop 4587.

In fact, Braye credits Girl Scouts for helping her meet a personal goal.

"I actually started a small business this summer, and I was able to buy a bike from it, so entrepreneur skills have helped," Braye says.

Whether these Girl Scouts start their own businesses, they are certainly becoming more sure of who they are and who they want to be.

Ella Caldanaro, a member of Troop 4587, says she enjoys, "making new friends, being more business, talking to people and making my confidence up."

Before they know it, these leaders of tomorrow will be able to say it all started with selling Girl Scout cookies.

"I’ve learned to be braver and to use my voice," Braye says.

If you're wondering how to find some Girl Scout cookies before it's too late, you can download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app to find a booth near you. You can also order through Grubhub by searching "Girl Scouts."