CHICOPEE, Mass. - If you have filled up your gas tank, you have probably noticed you are paying more at the pump.

Crude oil prices surged more than $2 to $66 a barrel last week. It is the highest they have been in two years.

"I did notice, when I filled up," said Jessika Rozki, CEO and Founder of Rozki Rides. "I was able to fill up for under $30, now it's up there."

Rozki started her own business after working as a Chicopee school bus driver for 15 years. Rozki Rides takes kids to and from school, appointments, and child care.

According to AAA Northeast, gas prices in Massachusetts are up five cents this week and up 25 cents from last month. It adds up for small business owners like Rozki.

"The increase in gas prices has been a little extreme for my small business," she said.

The good news is her business is getting busier.

"Schools are starting to open up which has been great for my business, so we are just moving along," said Rozki.

But that also means she is filling up her gas tank more often.

"Before it was easy and I was able to go to any gas station, but now I got to shop around," said Rozki.

AAA said the national average price could climb closer to $3 this spring. Rozki said gas is essential for her service, so she has no choice but to pay whatever the cost.

"it is what it is, we gotta take it how it is and I am just hoping the gas prices go back down," Rozki said.