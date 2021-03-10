SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Seminole County man has been quietly paying unpaid utility bills for years — helping many families in need.

First woodworking was a hobby for Alain Rahbari, then it turned into a career. Within the last few years, it became a way to help those in need.

“People are out of job, they can’t afford it. They can’t pay,” said Rahbari.

Around six years ago Rahbari started Oviedo Helping Hand, after he saw a need to help those who can’t pay their utilities.

“I pay a little bit on each one of those accounts,” he said.

At first — as a way to help people pay their water bills in Oviedo — Rahbari did what he’s been doing for 30 years, he restored old furniture and sold it.

He’d call up the city of Oviedo Utility Department to pay for those who were close to losing their water service.

“We are saving the people that are going to lose it, definitely,” said Rahbari.

He would pay around $200 a month to help people out, but then the pandemic hit.

“I would say about 5-6 months ago (it) started really getting too many,” said Rahbari.

In January, he gave more than $5,000 to the city of Oviedo to help pay water bills.

Last month the total was more than $6,000.

Now, the money from selling restored furniture can’t keep up with the demand, so he’s been accepting donations.

“The volume is way high,” said Rahbari.

Rahbari has been doing this in secrecy for years. Incredibly, many times the people he has helped didn't know they’re a month or so away from having no water.

Thanks to Rahbari, they’ll probably never know.

“The base of it is only love. There’s nothing else. It’s unconditional,” he said.

Rahbari is not slowing down. He wants to expand his outreach — hoping to help pay utility bills in other Central Florida cities.