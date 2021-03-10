A nonprofit in Kissimmee focusing on pregnancies is birthing a new partnership to expand services.

Raquel Lozada, a soon-to-be mother of four, was forced to leave her job in the middle of the pandemic. Beyond Pregnancy Care has helped her with things like baby clothes, diapers, and wipes.

“The staffing was very welcoming to me ... Always with the smile and love," she said. "Really they're awesome, they're adorable. I just feel like home when I am here."

Now the center is expanding its services. The Midwife Bus will be available at the center on Tuesdays and offer free prenatal and postpartum care to women in need.

Beyond Pregnancy Care is celebrating two years of service on Saturday, March 13, at its center from 10:30am-2:30pm. Tours of the facility and the Midwife Bus will be open to the public.