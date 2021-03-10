BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Wisconsin couple is continuing to see success after pitching their product on the television show “Shark Tank.”

Back in October, we brought you a story about a Wisconsin couple who got the chance to bring their product to the “Shark Tank” investors. Since then, things have been going swimmingly for the husband and wife duo.

It was last August both Angie Kupper and Matt Mundt made their big debut on the show. The couple pitched their product the Sleep Pod, an item comparable to an adult swaddle. Fast forward to today and you will see the couple's company, Hug Sleep, is booming thanks to the show.

“The last few months have just been incredible,” said Mundt, a Milwaukee School of Engineering grad. “We sold out of product almost instantly. We ended up selling well over 50,000 units over the last few months and our lives have just been flipped upside down. It's just been an incredible experience.”

It has been a life-changing experience the couple said they will never forget. They are now working like crazy to keep up with orders, still out of their kitchen.

“We didn’t just double or triple or quadrupled business, we 20-times[ed] it. That is pretty rare to happen,” Mundt said.

Now, the company is launching kids sizes and larger sizes along with new options to take your feet in and out of their Hug Sleep. It’s been an experience of a lifetime for the owners, but also for their customers which means the world to them.

“We get emails every single day from people who say this product has changed my life. People who have anxiety, ptsd, just general insomnia, and a lot of people who have just been isolated for the past year now who just need that sense of touch or a hug,” Kupper said. “So it’s been really cool to see just how many people have benefitted from our product.”

While their business continues to grow, the couple continues to work hard to fulfill orders and put their Wisconsin-based company on the map.