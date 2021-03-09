NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Tuesday it is extending several waivers nationwide that will allow children to continue receiving free meals this summer when schools aren't in session. Previously extended through only June 30, 2021, the waivers now last through Sept. 30, 2021.

In a release, the USDA said it is extending the waivers "to provide local program operators with clarity and certainty for the summer months ahead, when many children cannot access the school meals they depend on during the academic year."

“We will do everything we can to make sure children get access to healthy, nutritious meals regardless of their families’ financial circumstances,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Our child nutrition professionals are doing a heroic job ensuring kids across the country have proper nutrition throughout this public health emergency, often times with limited resources. USDA is committed to providing local operators with the flexibilities and resources they need to continue offering the best meal service possible to their children, given their day-to-day realities.”

The extended waivers allow for safe meal distribution sites that serve children for free, regardless of income. The waivers also:

Allow meals served through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and Seamless Summer Option (SSO) — collectively known as “summer meal programs” — to be made available in all areas at no cost;

Allow meals to be served outside of the normally required group settings and meal times; and

Allow parents and guardians to pick-up meals for their children, including bulk pick-up to cover multiple days of feeding children.

The USDA said up to 12 million children are living in households where they may not have enough to eat.

"These critically-needed summer meals will provide relief to many children in families who have been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are fighting daily to put food on the table," the release said.

At summer meal sites, children and those aged 18 and younger receive meals at no cost. The meals are also available to persons over age 18 with mental or physical disabilities. The sites are located in a variety of settings, such as schools, parks, community centers, libraries, churches, and more.