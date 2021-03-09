TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Filmmakers and production crews say they are beginning to see business pick up again.

However, crews say there's more work to be done to ensure Tampa is the destination for any major film productions.

"We can't sugar coat it, it's been a rough few months," said Film Tampa Bay Executive Director Tyler Martinolich.

A study commissioned last year by Hillsborough County on Tampa's film industry revealed Tampa is a great location for film crews, but lacked the studio space for major productions.

"The benefit of bringing more studios into Hillsborough County is not just being competitive but it's creating an infrastructure around the video film production studios that are going to support the community," said Kestum Built Executive Director Pete Guzzo.

People in the industry say productions have changed since the pandemic started.

"Were were one of the hardest hit industries, and we were one of the last industries to really come back," added Martinolich.

Guzzo says a lot of his clients wont travel even with a vaccine being available. But, when traveling is a better option, Guzzo says the county should upgrade on its studio space. He doesn't expect Tampa to directly compete with cities like L.A. and Atlanta, but says that investment will boost the local film industry and economy.

"They're going to employ more people, they're going to create more jobs," added Guzzo.

Several film producers along with Guzzo are submitting their ideas to the county in hopes of also growing local film and production talent.

The request for information by Hillsborough County is due next week.

The suggestions of local film representatives will be considered for an RFP for a possible partnership to build a new studio.