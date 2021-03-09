HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Commission and the Tampa City Council are both poised to soon pass ordinances to implement apprenticeship programs in the coming weeks.

Hillsborough’s Apprenticeship-to-Career Empowerment (ACE) Program is being sponsored by newly elected County Commissioner Gwen Myers. She says she was inspired to help create such a program after meeting a lot of young people on the campaign trail who said that they needed jobs.

“It’s a very unique program for Hillsborough County,” she tells Spectrum Bay News 9. “We anticipate on serving 100 people in this pilot program; those individuals who are low-income from underserved communities: those who are coming, exiting out of foster care, and for those who have experienced human trafficking.”

Myers says the jobs will center around information technology, healthcare, the financial sector, and the culinary arts, among other industries. While they won’t focus on construction jobs per se, Myers says she has reached out to Steve Cona with Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), the construction trade group that represents 480 contractors across the Tampa Bay area.

“It has nothing to do with construction,” she says. “But in the construction field you always need information technology people, you need financial people, and so we can partner with those people in the construction field and say, ‘hey, do you need someone to hire?’

Cona says his organization is all in.

“We believe it’s going to create pathways, and the county is obviously putting some skin in the game with developing programs and working with the private sector to bring on young people to various industries,” he says. “ABC looks forward to being part of the process of helping people get into the construction industry.”

Cona is not nearly so enthusiastic about the apprenticeship program that the Tampa City Council is poised to approve next week that would require that 12% of labor hours on projects more than $1 million has to be performed by apprentices.

“We’re against those types of mandates, because we believe those mandates interfere with the competitive bid process,” he says of the proposal, sponsored by Councilman Luis Viera. “They alienate small businesses who may not be able to employ the number of apprentices necessary to meet these arbitrary, total hours worked in the proposals, and so we’re against those types of things.”

Jim Junecko is a business agent with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 487. He was among the players who worked with Viera over the past year in helping to create the ordinance, which he says is a “very reasonable investment.”

“We should look at it as an opportunity. This shouldn’t be looked at as a burden,” he says. “All of us in construction know that there’s a major shortage of skilled workers. We all know this. So requiring only a 12% threshold under this ordinance, it’s very reasonable.”

ABC has been critical of similar ordinances, and in fact, filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging the city of St. Petersburg’s requirement that 15% of all hours worked on projects values at $1 million or more include apprentices and disadvantaged workers.

Tampa’s ordinance doesn’t go as far, requires 12% of hours be set aside for apprentices. It also does not include a provision for disadvantaged workers. It also allows construction companies to get one percent of their retainage back earlier, a move that Cona says that ABC appreciates.

“We believe it is a far more successful model than to penalize contractors that don’t necessarily meet those hour requirements,” he says.

The Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners will soon be voting on a separate apprentice proposal that is similar to Tampa’s in that it also calls for 12% of hours to be set aside for apprentices on major construction projects at an upcoming meeting.

The Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives in December passed the National Apprenticeship Act of 2020, which among its aims would create apprenticeships in “nontraditional industries” such as information and health care, similar to Hillsborough’s ACE program. It did not get a vote in the Senate.