ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts will hold a spring edition of its popular outdoor Food & Wine Classic.

The event will take place on April 17, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Unlimited food and beverage tastings included



Health and safety measures will be in place, including temperature checks and face masks

The limited event will take place for one-night-only on April 17, the resorts announced Tuesday.

The event will feature several themed food stations serving up a variety of dishes, including prime NY strip loin from Shula’s Steak House, shrimp & grits from Todd English’s bluezoo, and vegetarian bao served in a Chinatown-themed area. There will more than 50 beverage selections as well as dessert from executive pastry chef Laurent Branlard.

The outdoor event, which will take place 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., will also feature live entertainment.

Tickets are $125 per person and include unlimited food and beverage tastings. The event is limited to people 21 years of age and older.

A number of health and safety measures will be implemented because of the pandemic. All attendees will have to undergo a temperature check. Plexiglass barriers will be set up at all food service areas and the food stations will be socially-distanced. All attendees will also be required to wear face masks—even if they have received the COVID-19 vaccines—except when eating or drinking.

Even though the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is getting a spring edition, the fall version of the event is scheduled to return October 29-30.

For more information about the event, visit swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.