Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on the allegations made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their interview with Oprah Winfrey Sunday, in which they detailed their rift with the royal family, as well as allegations that family members expressed "concerns" about how dark their son Archie's skin would be, and Markle's struggles with suicidal thoughts.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II reads.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continues. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The statement concludes by saying that Harry, Meghan, and Archie "will always be much loved family members."

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.