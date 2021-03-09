Controversial U.K. television personality Piers Morgan quit as co-host of “Good Morning Britain” on Tuesday, according to a statement from ITV.

Morgan’s departure comes amid backlash he received after criticizing Meghan Markle in the wake of her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the network said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

The television personality has long been a frequent and vocal critic of Markle’s, and he did not hold back voicing his opinions on Sunday’s interview.

Meghan and Harry made several startling revelations over the course of the nearly two-hour event. In one, Meghan described her struggle with intense suicidal thoughts during the latter months of her pregnancy with Archie. She said she went to a senior royal staffer and said she needed to get help for her mental health, but was told it would be bad for the family if she did.

In another moment, the couple said when Meghan was first pregnant with son Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Soon after the interview aired, Morgan took to Twitter to air his displeasure with Markle, writing in part that the interview was “just another reminder that anyone who criticises Meghan Markle is automatically deemed a racist bully.”

During Monday’s airing of “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan also questioned the sincerity of Markle’s mental health struggles.

“Who did you go to? What did they say to you? I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report,” he said on air.

Morgan has since tried to walk back his comments, to little avail. His remarks surrounding mental health created such concern that U.K. media regulator OfCom launched an investigation into Monday’s episode under its “harm and offence (sic) rules,” the agency tweeted. As of 2 p.m. local time on Tuesday, OfCom had received over 41,000 complains about the broadcast.

But tensions reached a head during Tuesday’s airing of the program, when co-presenter Alex Beresford challenged Morgan on his derogatory comments towards Markle.

"I understand that you don't like Meghan Markle. You've made it so clear a number of times on this program — a number of times," Beresford said to Morgan. "And I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

In response, Morgan stormed off the set, telling Beresford: "You can trash me mate, but not on my own show. See you later. Sorry, can't do this."

Morgan later tweeted that he “was annoyed, went for a little cool-down, and came back to finish the discussion.” News that he was resigning from the program came several hours after his unplanned, on-air departure.

Morgan has not responded to the news directly on social media, but posted a GIF of a ticking clock shortly before the news broke.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or text HOME to 741741 for support from the Crisis Text Line.