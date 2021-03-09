ASHEVILLE, N.C. - The Asheville Independent Restaurant Association has launched a new campaign to help support local eateries.



The organization worked with local restaurants throughout the pandemic to provide legal advice and keep them current on the changing dining regulations.



Business owners like Michel Baudouin of Rendezvous say this organization has been a light in darker times.

“It’s helped my restaurant because we got volunteers from the legal field, we got volunteers who work with the CVB,” Baudouin says. “Then, we got a huge presentation about what they expect the market to look like.”



Executive Director Jane Anderson says she stays in constant communication with the Buncombe County Health Department to make sure restaurant owners have the information they need to operate safely.

“The bottom line is our restaurants want to have safe dining for, not only our guests, but for our employees,” Anderson says.



