ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new service, primarily in western North Carolina, is working to promote small businesses during tough economic times.



The operation is called AVL Box. It’s a delivery service that allows you to order products online from local shops or farms and have them delivered to your door weekly.

“I think a lot of people in 2020 just got super overwhelmed and had to figure out new ways to keep their business afloat or change their business model,” says Founder Cassie Cosgrove.



Cosgrove delivers the products every Wednesday, and customers say they appreciate her efforts in helping the local economy.

“I get to explore new foods from local farmers, which I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do,” Lisa Harris says.



Products range from fresh produce, to health and beauty products, to wine. Click here to view the full website.

Even though the products come from western North Carolina, Cosgrove says she also offers shipping.