HOUSTON — The statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday. With that in mind, some establishments have been planning “no mask” events to mark the occasion, among them a Houston nightclub.

According to several media reports, including one by NBC News, Houston’s Concrete Cowboy was set to hold such a party beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

The event was advertised via social media, but when local health officials caught wind of it those advertisements disappeared.

Full news release with information on why I joined with health care professionals, neighborhood leaders and elected officials to say we do not support this or any “mask off” party. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/S8069VV4Nq — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 8, 2021

In a statement, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote, “The ‘mask off’ parties that some clubs are promoting are not healthy, wise or safe. Taking your mask off at one of these parties could create a super-spreader event and you might take the virus home to your loved ones. I encourage people to keep wearing a mask until more people are vaccinated and fewer people are getting sick and dying.”

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as of Tuesday only about 8.65% of Texans have been fully vaccinated. While the availability of vaccines is improving, the state lags behind others.

Vaccines in Texas are now available to teachers, school staff members, and people who work in child care. That’s in addition to people 65 years old and older and those 18 years old and older with pre-existing conditions.

While the governor's executive order ends state enforcement of mask-wearing, businesses are permitted to enforce their own rules and Texans are encouraged to made educated decisions regarding masks and continued social distancing.