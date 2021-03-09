CARY, N.C. — A popular roller skating rink in Cary, known as Jellybeans, closed its doors in February. Now, high schooler Conner Edwards is using his unique hobby to preserve some of its history.



Edwards recently got his hands on wood from the original floor of Jellybeans.

"I think it’s just like a piece of memorabilia, something to have from the past because that’s all that’s left of the floor," Edwards says.

Edwards started making pens out of the wood and selling them online. The idea quickly took off but people were also interested in the high schooler's unique hobby.

"They’re just amazed that somebody young is producing things like this, and that I have the knowledge to do things like this," Edwards says. "People are just intrigued by it."



He learned how to make wooden pens from his grandfather, Harold Swinson. Edwards says the two have bonded through woodworking.

"It’s something that we can both talk about, and it’s just a good hobby to discuss with each other," Edwards says.



It’s fair to say Swinson has taught his grandson everything he knows.

"We got him started with the table saw and the band saw and things of that nature. [His] momma kind of cringed when we started with those things," Swinson says.



He says it takes a special kind of kid to pursue woodworking because it's a craft that’s often overlooked and is getting lost with each generation.

"You don’t see, I don’t like to use the term teenagers, but young adults today taking enough time and intiative to put it together and it really be quality woodwork," Swinson says.



Along with expensive tools, the hobby also requires time and patience.

"I find value in hardwork and keeping on going even when it’s difficult, and that’s something I’ve really learned out of doing this," Edwards says.



"It’s good that I can pass on that kind of a passion down the line. He picked it up, and it’s going to be something that will stay there. It won’t go away," Swinson says.



While Edwards doesn’t have plans to make a living through woodworking, he’s sure he’ll pass it down to his family one day, as well as the life lessons that come with it.

"I'd love to have my kids out here working with me and teach them things just how Pop-Pop has taught me," Edwards says.



He says he has enough wood from Jellybeans to make more than 100 pens.



As for the money he earns, he is building a savings for college because he's heading off to school in the fall and wants to be a career firefighter.



You can contact Conner Edwards on his Facebook page if you would like to buy a pen made out of the floor from Jellybeans.