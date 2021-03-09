Under new guidance from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, getting a final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and then waiting two weeks can be life-changing.

What You Need To Know According to CDC, life can go back to close to normal after 2 weeks after final vaccine



The CDC has issued new guidelines for life after last COVID vaccine



The fully vaccinated can safely interact with more people, CDC says



Some COVID-19 protocols should still be followed under CDC guidance

Over 65 and with underlying health conditions, Francis Oliver and her husband didn’t leave the house too often during the pandemic.

But a month from their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine — that’s slowly changing.

“It feels good after a year, and my husband I are discussing traveling again,” Oliver said.

The CDC also is now putting out encouraging guidance for people like Olivers: Two weeks after a final vaccination dose, it’s safe to visit other vaccinated people indoors without masks or social distancing.

Dr. Michael Muszynksi is a professor emeritus at UCF College of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist.

“The science shows the effectiveness of the vaccines in the clinical trials, and now they’ve been around long enough, we can follow them out even further and recognize that they’re very protective,” said Dr. Michael Muszynski, a professor emeritus at UCF College of Medicine and an infectious disease specialist.

Not only that, but fully vaccinated people can visit indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household without a mask or social distancing, good news for grandparents.

The fully vaccinated must consider the unvaccinated in these situations — especially if they’re at high risk of serious disease.

“When you look at your logic for protection, wearing masks, you need to consider the unvaccinated, not the vaccinated, as the primary concern,” Muszynski said.

Fully vaccinated people also can skip quarantine and testing if they’re exposed to someone positive with COVID-19, but they should be aware of any symptoms for two weeks, according to CDC guidance.

The CDC encourages fully vaccinated people to still take safety precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing in public and when around unvaccinated people from multiple households.

As the vaccine rollout picks up speed, Oliver said she hopes it’s the beginning of the end.

“Cause that’s what it’s been like, it’s been like being in a tunnel,” Oliver said. “So, now we can see the light.”