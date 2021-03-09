The FBI’s Washington field office on Tuesday released new video of the person they believe planted two pipe bombs at high-profile areas around Capitol Hill the night before the violent insurrection on Jan. 6.

What You Need To Know The FBI on Tuesday released new video of the suspect who may have planted pipe bombs outside of the RNC and DNC headquarters on Jan. 5



Officials had previously said the two pipe bombs were left at the offices between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. the night before the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill



The new video shows the suspect outside of the DNC headquarters at 7:52 p.m., and near the RNC headquarters around 8:14 p.m. on Jan. 5



Experts are hoping that someone “recognizes something familiar” about the suspect in the video, including their “gait, body language, or mannerisms"

Officials had previously stated that two pipe bombs were left at the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, but were only discovered by security forces moments before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The new video released Tuesday shows the suspect — wearing gloves, a hooded sweatshirt, and carrying a backpack — walking along South Capitol St. at 7:40 p.m. EST on Jan. 5.

At 7:52 p.m., the same individual appears outside of the DNC headquarters, on the corner of Canal St. SE and S. Capitol St. SE. The suspect stays seated for several moments, and appears to be removing something from their bag.

The video then jumps to 8:14 p.m., where the suspect is captured on video walking in an alley between the RNC headquarters and the Capitol Hill Club, a popular restaurant and social club on the Hill. The walk from the DNC headquarters to the RNC is approximately two minutes, per mapping estimates.

While the FBI had previously released still images of the suspect, along with separate photos of the suspect’s black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes, devices, and kitchen timers, officials are now hoping that someone “recognizes something familiar” about the suspect, including their “gait, body language, or mannerisms.”

“We still believe there is someone out there who has information they may not have realized was significant until now,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, wrote in a statement. “We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family or friends—but this is about protecting human life. These pipe bombs were viable devices that could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death.”

“We are asking the public to come forward with any information that could assist us, including any odd or out-of-character behavior you noticed in a family member, friend, or coworker, leading up to or after January 5,” the statement continues.

As an added incentive, the FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the video.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.