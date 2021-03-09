ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is one step closer to redeveloping the Tropicana Field site. Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the four potential developers selected, and said the city will rely heavily on public input.

St. Pete residents will be able to attend meetings on the proposals, both virtually and in person, or they can visit showrooms which the city will place throughout town, or they can submit their opinions online.

In a video on the city’s Tropicana redevelopment site, it posted a video showing the history of the property. What started as an African-American community with thriving businesses has turned into a virtual ghost town and the city said its goal is to bring back a sense of community to the area.

There are four firms in the running to redevelop the 86 acres, and city officials said all of their plans must include certain criteria: They must offer affordable housing, provide transportation throughout the area, and focus on job creation for South St. Pete residents.

The first opportunity to attend a public meeting is April 5, and will be held virtually.