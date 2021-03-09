ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney executive chairman Bob Iger reiterated Tuesday his plans to leave the company at the end of December, when his current contract ends.

Iger made the comments during a virtual edition of The Walt Disney Company’s annual shareholders meeting.

“This will be my last shareholders meeting after 16 years as either CEO or chairman,” Iger said. “I will leave at the end of December with a strong sense of pride and a deep appreciation for the very special place Disney occupies in the hearts of people all over the world.”

The statement shouldn’t come as a surprise as this has been the plan for a while. In February 2020, Iger stepped down as CEO, with previous parks chairman Bob Chapek taking over the role. Iger became executive chairman to help with the transition and oversee the company’s creative endeavors.

“I want to take a moment to express my deep appreciation for his incredible leadership and mentorship,” Chapek said. “And I also want to say how truly grateful I am for the opportunities he’s given me and for his faith in me. Bob has led this company to amazing heights over the years and I look forward to continuing to build on his remarkable legacy.“

Prior to becoming executive chairman, Iger had been CEO since 2005. Under his leadership, Disney made several large acquisitions, including Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and the 21st Century Fox entertainment assets.