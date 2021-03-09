AUSTIN, Texas — While the statewide mask mandate is set to expire beginning on Wednesday, if you live in Austin you’ll want to keep your mask handy. For now, anyway.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Austin City Council member Gregorio Casar said the city will continue to require masks in public spaces via health authority rules.

“BREAKING: the City of Austin is still legally requiring masks in our community, through our health authority rules,” he wrote. “If state officials don’t want to do their jobs in this pandemic, then we’ll do it ourselves. In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period.”

The announcement of course raises questions about how such a mandate can be enforced. During his news briefing concerning the rescission of the statewide mask mandate, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott essentially said there will be no punishment for those who choose not to wear a mask.

Casar addressed that in a subsequent tweet.

“This actions is both legal and the right thing to do,” he wrote. “Cities have independent authority under TX constitution, & state law allows cities to create health rules. If state officials sue Austin, they’ll be going out of their way to harm the health of Texans.”

As of Tuesday afternoon there has been no response from Abbott, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, or other state officials.