First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden spent Monday morning – International Women's Day – speaking at a State Department event honoring nearly two dozen "extraordinary women from around the world" recognized for their courage.

What You Need To Know International Women's Day is marked worldwide on March 8, a day "celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women"



First lady Dr. Jill Biden spoke Monday at a State Department event honoring nearly two dozen "extraordinary women from around the world" recognized for their courage



President Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female vice president, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will deliver remarks on International Women's Day from the White House



Biden signed an order Monday creating the White House Gender Policy Council "to ensure that every domestic and foreign policy we pursue rests on a foundation of dignity and equity for women

"Some of these women have spent their lives fighting for their cause," Dr. Biden said. Others are just starting out on a journey they didn’t ask for."

The group includes 7 Afghan women who received posthumous honors at the International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards ceremony, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some were called to service, and some couldn’t escape it,” she continued. “They are fighting for their own lives and for their children. They want to right the wrongs of our past, to build a brighter future for everyone. They aren’t immune to fear. No one is."

"These women made an extraordinary choice, to persist, to demand justice, to believe that, despite the obstacles and fear they faced, there is a future worth fighting for," Dr. Biden added.

The White House later issued a statement from President Joe Biden, which said that today, "we celebrate the achievements, contributions, and progress of women and girls in the United States and around the globe."

"Women’s history is American history — and world history," Biden said in the statement.

Later Monday, President Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female vice president, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will deliver remarks on International Women's Day from the White House.

International Women's Day is marked worldwide on March 8 as a day "celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women," as well as a day rallying for action for gender parity.

"In our nation, as in all nations, women have fought for justice, shattered barriers, built and sustained economies, carried communities through times of crisis, and served with dignity and resolve," Biden said in a statement. "Too often, they have done so while being denied the freedom, full participation, and equal opportunity all women are due. Their contributions have been downplayed. Their stories have been neglected.

"That is why International Women’s Day is also a time for us to recommit ourselves to the cause of equity and equality for women the world over, and to shine a light on the systemic obstacles that fuel gender disparities and undermine women’s potential," Biden continued.

The president touted the executive order he signed Monday creating the White House Gender Policy Council, "to ensure that every domestic and foreign policy we pursue rests on a foundation of dignity and equity for women."

"Elevating the status of women and girls globally is the right thing to do — it is a matter of justice, fairness, and decency, and it will lead to a better, more secure, and more prosperous world for us all," Biden concluded. "On International Women’s Day, let us recommit to the principle that our nation, and the world, is at its best when the possibilities for all of our women and girls are limitless."