ORLANDO, Fla. – With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding, there are questions about when children can get vaccinated.

What You Need To Know As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands many are wondering about children



Right now, children younger than 16 are not able to get the vaccine



Zander Wyant, who has a number of health conditions, does not qualify



Doctors say vaccine trials in children as young as 12 are in the works

Right now, no children younger than 16 are able to get to vaccine.

For 14-year-old Zander Wyant, his homeschooling also included some Disney schooling.

“Zander loves going to different places in Disney world and learning about the cultures, for example, at Epcot," said Chris Wyant, Zander's dad.

The pandemic means much less Disney.

“More playing New Horizons for Animal Crossing on the switch," Zander said.

Zander suffers from a number of health conditions, including a heart defect, asthma, epilepsy, and autism. His doctors told them, that means he’s extremely vulnerable to COVID-19, and should get the vaccine, in practice, but…

“Zander is an anomaly. He doesn’t react to things in a way that a normal person would," his parents said. “By his medical standpoint, he’s at risk, should get it, but at the same time they said they don’t know the risks of getting it, if it’s safe for him to even get.”

Right now, he doesn’t qualify, nor does any child under the age of 16.

“There’s a whole lot of reasons those ages are set," pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones said. "And it’s not necessarily due to any risk, it’s just that the studies that we have our current emergency use authorizations under are in adults.”

Dr. Jones says vaccine trials in children as young as 12 are in the works, and should be wrapped up by summer, so kids can START getting the vaccine in time for school to start this fall. She says even though severe infection from the virus is much less common in children, it’s unpredictable who will or won’t get severe symptoms from infection. That’s why vaccinating them is important, but when it’s the kid’s turn, parents should turn to their doctors, first.

“Just like you decided if you would take the vaccine or not, you should go through that same process with your kids. We’re all waiting for this data to come back to see if it is good for our children, and we should give it to our children," said Jones.

Dr. Jones says vaccinating children also contributes to herd immunity.

“This disease doesn’t care who you are or how old you are," Chris Wyant said.

Pfizer’s vaccine can be administered to people age 16 and older. Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are only approved for adults 18 and older.