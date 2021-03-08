GARNER, N.C. – Who doesn’t like free stuff?

What You Need To Know The town of Garner is giving away $10,000 in local gift cards.



Participants only need to comment on a daily Facebook post in order to be eligible to win.



You don't even have to live in Garner.

Late last month the town of Garner launched the Great Garner Giftcard Giveaway.

The chamber has purchased $10,000 worth of gift cards from 40 different small businesses around Garner. A post goes up each day on Facebook describing the business and card. Participants only need to comment in order to be eligible to win.

“It really is a way for the community to come together, for the community to get excited about shopping again, to get back out in the community, to really support our businesses as much as possible, and it’s just been really fun,” says Matthew Coppedge, president and CEO of Garner Chamber of Commerce. “ I think people, in the comments you read, people are just so excited about us doing this.”

The businesses get the cash upfront and customers get to explore all Garner has to offer; a win-win for everyone involved.

Jessica Throneburg, owner of Little Details boutique, says it’s a creative way to help out small business owners after a particularly tough year dealing with the pandemic.

“Marketing is so expensive, Throneburg says. “ With all of the Facebook changes recently and algorithm changes, I feel like we are always fighting the system and we just don’t have the funding to spend on marketing like big box stores do.”

“We are the closest municipality to downtown Raleigh,” Coppedge says. “ We are only five miles, so you have the big city if you want to get into the downtown Raleigh or Raleigh in general, but really Garner, we can stay here as a neighborhood and do all the things you want to do here.”

The giveaway lasts through early April. It is open to all; you don’t have to be a Garner resident to participate.